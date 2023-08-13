Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston surprised staff and diners at a pub by popping in for a spot of food.

The Avengers actor told staff at The King's Arms in Fleggburgh that he had eaten the "best meal in Norfolk" when he visited on Friday night.

In a post on Facebook, the pub said: "Last night we had a very special guest dining with us. It was clear to see just how happy all staff are.

"We couldn’t resist a selfie…Thank you Tom Hiddleston.

"Tom told us that it was the BEST MEAL in Norfolk."

The Loki star was hope to pose for a picture with staff. Credit: Facebook: Hirst's Farm Shop & Cafe

The next morning he was also spotted visiting the Hirst's Farm Shop & Cafe, in Ormesby St Margaret, near Great Yarmouth.

The Loki star is not the first celebrity to be spotted in Norfolk lately.

Hugh Jackman enjoyed a meal at The Waffle House in Norwich in July.

The Australian actor frequently visits the county as his mother reportedly lives in the county.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...