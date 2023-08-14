There is queueing traffic and one lane closed on the M1 southbound near Luton after an accident involving two vehicles.

The delays are between J10 at Luton Airport Spur Road to J9 Dunstable Road.

A car and a van are involved in the accident.

The congestion now goes back towards J11 and travellers can expect an extra 30 minutes added to the journey.

