Drone footage shows the trail of destruction left by a suspected stolen car which was chased by police, and ended in a fatal crash.

The Land Rover being chased by police crashed with a Nissan Juke at Earsham near Bungay in Norfolk at about 4.30pm on Sunday, having been pursued from Suffolk.

The vehicle had tried to evade officers by escaping into farmland, leaving tyre trails across a maize field which is part of Earsham Park Farm.

Jim Aldous, the assistant farm manager, described the scene as "absolute carnage", with police chasing the car and a helicopter hovering overhead.

The route through the maize can be seen clearly from the air. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"There were cars driving round like headless chickens. Cars on the main road stopped, police everywhere. People didn’t know what to do."

From the air, the route taken by the Land Rover is clearly visible, with a path cut through the eight-foot-tall maize crop

After leaving the field, the Land Rover was pursued around half a mile along the A143 before the fatal collision with the Nissan Juke.

Mr Aldous added: “It’s not fair. Someone was just driving round the road minding their own business and an accident happens. How is that right?”

Two men in the Land Rover, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 40s, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Norfolk and Suffolk Police have referred themselves to the police watchdog, which is investigating.

A spokesman confirmed that investigators had been sent to the scene on Monday.

