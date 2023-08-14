A woman has been killed in a crash involving a car that was being chased by police.

The collision between a Land Rover Defender and a Nissan Juke happened on the A143 in Earsham near Bungay in Norfolk, shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday.

The Land Rover was being pursued by police, who were investigating the suspected theft of a vehicle from Suffolk.

Both Norfolk and Suffolk police forces have referred themselves to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)

A woman in the Nissan Juke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men in the Land Rover, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 40s, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Both have received treatment in hospital for injuries sustained.

