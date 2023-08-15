A father says it was "momentous" to co-pilot a flight with his daughter for the first time.

Brian Morgan and Becky Morgan, from Colchester, Essex, controlled the Jet2 flight from Stansted Airport to Tenerife last week.

They say it is a memory they will "cherish forever" and hope it is the first of many piloted flights together.

Recently made captain Brian Morgan was joined by second officer Becky Morgan, who started on the company's pilot apprentice scheme two years ago.

Mr Morgan said: “It was fantastic to operate a flight with my daughter, Becky.

“I’ve always encouraged Becky to follow her passion when it comes to her career.

"Naturally, when I began my flight training Becky also took an interest, so when she announced she wanted to pursue a career in aviation as a pilot, I was over the moon.”

Becky Morgan is following in her father's footsteps Credit: Jet2

Since completing the apprenticeship, Ms Morgan has operated more than 170 flights and has been supported by her father.

She said: "When discussing my options with my family, they were very supportive of me pursuing this career and gave me the confidence to believe that I could achieve anything I put my mind to.

"I was over the moon when I found out I had been successful in getting onto the scheme, as it was always my dream to follow in my dad’s footsteps."

Mr Morgan added: “We are hoping that our first time flying together will not be our last.

"It would be fantastic to recreate this memory and once again take to the sky together as not only father and daughter but colleagues."

