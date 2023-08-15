Police investigating the theft of dummies from babies have arrested a man on suspicion of robbery.

Essex Police said a 23-year-old was detained in Harlow on Monday.

The man, who remains in custody, is being held on suspicion of theft from a person, robbery, and using threatening behaviour to cause alarm or distress.

Police said inquiries were continuing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

The arrest came after four incidents around Harlow were reported to police between 10 February and 7 August.

On one occasion a child was also assaulted, police had said.

Ch Insp Paul Austin said: “This is a series of unusual incidents and, as a parent myself, I understand the level of concern they will cause.

“However, I want to reassure the people of Harlow that we have detectives dedicated to investigating these incidents, have linked previous incidents, and my teams will be visible out in the community to provide reassurance.”

