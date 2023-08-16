Play Brightcove video

'As she keeps an eye on the ball, we'll keep an eye on her career' - Lauren Hemp spoke to ITV News Anglia in 2016, when she was just 15

She's the match-winning heroine who fired the Lionesses to their first World Cup Final - but Lauren Hemp has long shown signs she was destined for the highest levels of the game.

The Norfolk-born winger scored England's decisive second goal and set up the third for Alessia Russo as the Lionesses overcame hosts Australia 3-1 in Sydney's Stadium Australia in front of a sold-out crowd.

Sunday's final will be the culmination of a tournament in which Hemp, 23, has firmly established herself as a key player for England, having secured a place in the starting line-up with a group-stage goal against China and the quarter-final winner against Colombia.

And her determination to succeed has been clear to everyone who knows her well, as they told ITV News Anglia in 2016.

"We are not really pushy - we like her to do well obviously, but it’s her keenness, it's her mindset," said her father Kevin Hemp, watching on with his wife Julie.

"She's determined at what she wants to do, and we will let her follow her dream."

Lauren Hemp's talent was evident, even as a 15-year-old

At that point, Hemp was playing with the North Walsham under-16 boys' team, and would usually be the only girl in the match - not that she let that faze her.

Footage filmed by ITV News Anglia at the time shows her effortlessly drifting past tackles, cutting back inside and fending off opposition players.

It was a style of play that quickly won the respect of her teammates, according to manager Alan Wardle.

”The lads were a little bit stand-offish at first - that there is a girl playing. It's just natural thing, but now they really respect her.

"They are a good bunch of lads and the opposition know within three or four minutes what they are up against."

Hemp herself said she could see the benefits of playing in the boys' team, at a time when opportunities in all-female teams were more limited.

Lauren Hemp speaking to ITV News Anglia as a 15-year-old in 2016. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"It makes me a better player because it tests your physical side," she told ITV News Anglia.

"You become stronger and your fitness gets better due to this, and your decision-making.

"You have to play at a faster pace so it's a lot harder and you get used to that."

Lauren Hemp played for England's age-group teams as a teenager. Credit: Family photos

But the innate desire and determination to succeed was something that came from Hemp herself, according to a coach at Norwich City, where Hemp would also train with the elite boys.

"You don't have to motivate her," said Sian Wager of the Community Sports Foundation of the teenage Hemp.

"If we lose the ball she will work hard to win it back. When training, she will push 100% all the time - she won't let herself drop.

Sian Wager of the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, pictured in 2016. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"She works extremely hard, she works hard on her fitness outside of her training with us and her club, and she is really a motivated young player herself."

As she played the biggest match of her life in Australia, Hemp was cheered on by the new generation of fans and players she has inspired at North Walsham, many of who had taken up the sport only because of her success.

They also turned out to show their appreciation last summer for Hemp's homecoming to North Walsham, after the Lionesses' Euro triumph - a day of celebration they and Hemp will be hoping to repeat after Sunday's World Cup final against Spain.

