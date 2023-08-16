The family of a teenage motorcyclist who died in a road crash have paid tribute to their "sensitive, loving" son as his inquest opened.

Aiden Bailey, 18, died in a crash on the A149 near the Snettisham roundabout in Norfolk on 6 August.

Norfolk Police said two motorcyclists were travelling together towards Hunstanton, when one of the bikes crossed the carriageway and collided with a black Range Rover travelling in the opposite direction.

As an inquest into Mr Bailey's death was opened and adjourned, his family said: “Aiden was such a sensitive, kind, caring, loving, funny son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, boyfriend and friend to so many.

"Always putting everyone else before himself.

"Words can’t begin express the loss and sadness we all feel that he has been taken so young.”

Norfolk Police are still keen to hear from witnesses to the crash.

