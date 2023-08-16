A fraudster who raised £34,000 intended for the victims of deadly Australian bushfires in 2020 kept the money for herself - apart from a $20 donation to charity.

Kerry Palin, 27, sent just $5 Australian dollars each to four good causes and spent the rest of the money on beauty treatments and clothes for herself.

She had been living in Peterborough in January 2020 when she decided to set up an equestrian-themed online auction on Facebook to help raise money for wildlife victims of the bushfires.

Dozens of people were killed in the wildfires, which there were estimates that almost half a billion animals died as flames raged across Australia for several months.

The page had 7,000 members and more than 300 people donated goods to sell, said Cambridgeshire Police.

Buyers for the items paid the money directly to Palin via her bank or PayPal accounts in good faith, believing the funds would be distributed to charities helping animals and wildlife victims of the fires.

Palin donated $5 AUD each to four different charities and sent doctored screenshots of the receipts to make it look as though more money had been paid.

When donors queried what she had done, Palin blocked them so they were unable to contact her.

Up to half a billion animals may have died in the fires, experts estimated. Credit: Ministry of Defence handout/PA

As pressure grew on her, Palin contacted police herself and admitted to spending some of the money on luxury items, including a treadmill, hair extensions and a new rug.

Palin, of Pemberton Street, Rushden, Northamptonshire, later pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation, concealing criminal property and acquiring criminal property.

She was sentenced to one year and four months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday.

Her partner, David Collins, 39, pleaded guilty to acquiring criminal property, after parcels at their home were found in his name. He was given a conditional discharge.

PC Sam Dane, who investigated, said: “This was an appalling case of fraud where Palin not only deceived generous, kind-natured individuals, but deprived the wildlife victims of the wildfires of thousands of pounds in donations, which would have made a huge difference to their lives.

“Instead of helping the desperate victims of these horrific events, the money was spent on frivolous and unnecessary luxuries.

“I hope this goes to show how seriously we take these offences and I am glad justice has been done.

“I would urge anyone wanting to donate money to good causes online to be vigilant and, if in doubt, consider giving directly to the charity itself.”

