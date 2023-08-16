A non-league football match was abandoned after an alleged racist comment to a coach which the home club said had cast a "stain on non-league football".

The match between Arlesey Town and Potton United in Bedfordshire ended after 61 minutes after the incident on Tuesday evening.

The teams, who play in the Spartan South Midlands Football League (SSMFL) Premier Division, are based around 10 miles away from each other.

Arlesey Town, the home team, reported the incident but Potton United denied that a racist comment was made.

A spokesman for Arlesey Town said: “[Tuesday's] abandoned game at New Lamb Meadow against local rivals Potton United is a stain on non-league football.

“Arlesey Town Football Club has been made aware of an alleged racist comment directed at our goalkeeper coach, Ishmael Mills.

“Arlesey Town Football Club will not tolerate racism in any way, shape or form.

“Arlesey Town Football Club will be supporting the relevant authorities with witness statements and video evidence that supports the club’s position.

The club also said an assistant referee was “unfortunately caught up” in a “coming together” stemming from the alleged remark.

In a statement, Potton United denied that a racist comment had been made and said that the incident had been captured on a Veo sports camera used by teams to record fixtures.

It said: “Following tonight’s abandonment with Arlesey Town, Potton United strongly and categorically deny any racist remark was made and will be assisting the authorities with any investigation.

“The full situation was seen and heard on Veo, and we will happily share this with the authorities when required.”

The SSMFL Premier Division sits in Step 5 of the English football league system, comprising teams from Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Greater London.

The league, Bedfordshire Football Association and Bedfordshire Police have been approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know