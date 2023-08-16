A teenager who died after being found unresponsive in the sea while on holiday in Ibiza had suffered three cardiac arrests, an inquest heard.

Jude Harvey, 19, from Southend-on-Sea in Essex, had gone to the Spanish island for a holiday in July.

An inquest into his death at Essex Coroners Court heard how the teenager was found unresponsive in the sea by his step-sister.

Despite her best efforts with CPR and care from paramedics and staff at Can Misses Hospital on the island, Mr Harvey died on 23 July.

Area coroner Michelle Brown said: "Mr Harvey was 19 and on holiday with his step-sister; he entered the sea and it was shallow waters.

"His step-sister did not hear him and turned around and saw him unresponsive in the water.

"She pulled him out and started CPR. He had three cardiac arrests on the beach.

Ibiza is a popular holiday hotspot, especially for those who enjoy the music scene

"He had a lack of oxygen to the brain in hospital and it's believed he had some sort of heart episode in the water.

"His family said he was a strong swimmer and the hospital care from the staff was outstanding."

The court heard the Spanish authorities had already registered the death in their country, with their coroner's courts concluding that his death was "accidental".

A post mortem examination gave a cause of death of tissue anoxia and submersion.

Ms Brown recorded the same conclusion as the Spanish courts that Mr Harvey had died from an accident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.