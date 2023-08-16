A woman was raped as she was walking home in what police said was the second such incident in a month.

Police were called to Bowthorpe just outside Norwich at 1.26am on Sunday, after receiving reports that a woman had been attacked in Clover Hill Road.

Officers said the woman had been approached by the man - described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of a stocky build - who then raped her.

He had a beard and was wearing dark grey joggers and a black hoody.

Det Insp Kev Barber said: “We understand that there may be some concern in the local community following a similar incident earlier last month.

"I would like to stress that there is no evidence to suggest that these incidents are linked in any way.

“I would also like to urge anybody who has any have any information to get in touch with us as we continue to conduct our inquiries.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/57927/23, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

