A family has been left devastated and heartbroken after their cat was shot in the head and died.

Six-year-old Ekho had to be put down after being found in pain at her home in Benfleet, Essex, in the morning of July 25.

Vets discovered two air gun pellets in her jaw and in her head.

Earlier that day, she had her breakfast at 6.30am, and then went outside with her son Loki.

A few hours later, worried neighbours in Stanley Road contacted Ekho's family to say she was under a garden table in a bad way.

The family rushed Ekho to a vet, where a CT scan was carried out.

CT scan of Ekho, the cat who was shot in the head. Credit: RSPCA

They then made the decision to end her suffering, as nothing could be done to save her.

The bereaved owners said Ekho's son, Loki, is constantly looking for her and confused as to why she is no longer there.

The family's previous cat was also targeted 10 years ago. Three pellets were found in him, but that cat survived.

The RSPCA said the family wants to make as many people aware as possible, and is appealing for information into the attack.

The charity's animal rescue officer Jen Richardson said: “It is devastating to hear what happened to poor Ekho and our hearts go out to her owners.

“This was a callous and cruel attack on a helpless and defenseless animal and I am horrified by what has happened."

Anyone with information is asked to call 0300 123 8018.

The RSPCA has been campaigning for a change in law so that children and teenagers are not allowed to have air weapons on private land without supervision.

The government had agreed with the proposal last July, but more than a year later, nothing has been done.

Anyone caught using an air gun to injure an animal can face up to five years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

The RSPCA said it received more than 800 reports of animals being attacked with a weapon since the beginning of 2020.

Pet cats were a prime target, with 262 being attacked across the country.

For many of the incidents, air guns and rifles were used.

