Watch scenes from the Lionesses dressing room after the win over Australia

England forward Lauren Hemp says she is feeling "fearless" as she looks ahead to the prospect of Sunday's World Cup final against Spain.

Praise has been pouring in for the Norfolk-born star, who was awarded player of the match after her key role in firing the Lionesses past Australia on Wednesday.

And 24 hours on, the plaudits are still pouring in for the 23-year-old.

On Twitter, the Lionesses revealed she has also been named the winner of a fan vote and they gave a glimpse of the dressing room celebrations describing it as "a lot of love" for Lauren

Speaking after the match, Hemp said: "I came into this competition with so much belief and I just want to be fearless.

"I want to show what can I show on the world's biggest stage and I feel like as a group everyone's brought the best out of me.

"I feel really fearless at the moment. I feel like I'm playing some of my best football."

The game against Spain is due to kick off at 11am on Sunday, with England looking for a first world title since the men's triumph at Wembley in 1966.

