An investigation has been launched into a glider accident at an airfield.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch - a government agency which investigates serious incidents - said it is investigating a "glider accident" at Dunstable Downs Airfield in Bedfordshire.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon.

The AAIB said inspectors had recovered wreckage from the scene and its investigation is continuing.

Reports suggest a man has died, but the AAIB said it could not confirm this.

