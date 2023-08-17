Play Brightcove video

Alice Corbett described what she had been through to ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

The mother of an 18-month-old baby girl said she would "never be able to thank" two lifeguards enough after they helped save her daughter's life.

Alice Corbett, 27, was having lunch with her sister at West Runton beach cafe in Norfolk when her daughter Macie's eyes closed and she suddenly went floppy.

Ms Corbett said her daughter was struggling with her breathing and had become unresponsive.

She told ITV News Anglia that two nearby lifeguards - Theo Maun and Max Sterry - had "saved her life" and she wanted "to give them the world because they gave us our daughter."

"It was a complete scare for us all," she said. "Just seeing her in that state was absolutely terrifying. It was traumatising.

"I just could not speak."

RNLI lifeguards Max Sterry, 19, and Theo Maun, 21. Credit: Ted Morgan

Her sister called 999 and was told the family needed to get hold of a defibrillator.

Her brother-in-law ran to the nearby lifeguard hut which was when the two RNLI lifeguards leapt into action, grabbing the first-aid bag with oxygen, and retrieving the defibrillator.

"As soon as the guys walked through Macie was unfortunately on the floor. Her hands and feet were blue, her breathing wasn’t great, at one point we couldn’t see her chest rise," said Ms Corbett.

RNLI lifeguards take part in months of training, from a fitness test to learning vital casualty care skills - training that Mr Maun, 21, said he was grateful for.

"The moment they asked for a defib my training instantly kicked in. I'm very happy with the training I received because clearly it's paid off!" he said.

Macie in the arms of her aunt. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"We have a checklist you have to follow, so we just keep going from one thing to another.

"For my first major incident it went really well but I'm also extremely proud of the family, they kept cool and didn't freak - not one bit. I'm extremely proud of them.

"It is just wonderful to see her now. It's brilliant."

The lifeguards stayed with Macie until the paramedics arrived.

She was taken to hospital and was found to have a high temperature, which led her body to shut down - but has since made a full recovery.

Macie has since made a full recovery Credit: ITV News Anglia

Her parents said the lifeguards' intervention had been critical.

"They took complete control of everything and put oxygen on Macie and reassured me," said Ms Corbett.

"They treated me as a human being not a panicked parent which meant the world.

"The guys absolutely saved her life," she said.

"I get emotional when I talk about gratitude to them because we will never ever be able to thank them enough for what they have done.

"When me and my partner sit back and think about it now, we want to give them the world because they gave us our daughter."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.