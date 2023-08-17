A mindfulness walking trail created by a charity helping young people to cope with the loss of a sibling has gained the support of Stephen Fry.

The actor and broadcaster, who has a home in Norfolk, made audio recordings which play from a speaker at the start and finish point of the 1.5-mile circular route at Salhouse Broad.

The recordings encourage walkers to enjoy their surroundings and look after their mental health, while also telling people what to expect at the beginning of the walk and introducing various activities.

The walk was created by charity Sibling Support, which helps young bereaved siblings to cope with their loss.

Fry said the walk was “such a simple and wonderful idea”.

“I really hope people will really get something out of taking this walk,” he said.

“But I have a confession to make: I got a great deal out of it myself just saying the words and imagining the hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people who might find in it some kind of solace and balm for hurt, anxious or sorrowful minds.”

A sign situated on the mindfulness walking trail at Salhouse Broad. Credit: Sibling Support

The ten activities on the signposted route include a spot to plant flowers in memory of a loved one and a bench to offer the opportunity to share a story about them.

ITV News Anglia journalist Callum Fairhurst, 26, founded Sibling Support around a decade after his older brother Liam died from cancer in 2009, aged 14.

He said he was at university when he realised he was still struggling, and he started the project after speaking to others who had experienced something similar.

The charity sends out resources to help bereaved siblings and has now established the mindfulness walk, supported by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Mr Fairhurst said: “The walk was originally aimed at supporting young people when their brother or sister dies, but it’s accessible to absolutely anyone regardless of the reason they want to do it.

“We know that when a young person’s brother or sister dies they’re more likely to experience a range of mental health issues.

“This walk encourages them to subtly speak about their feelings and find coping mechanisms throughout.

“It’s such a beautiful walk.”

Audio recordings of Stephen Fry play from a button-operated speaker at the start and finish point of the 1.5-mile circular route. Credit: Sibling Support

Mr Fairhurst said he could “remember absolutely everything” about the day his brother died at the family home in Soham, Cambridgeshire.

“Siblings are unintentionally forgotten about when it comes to grief.

“Focus often goes to parents or partners.

“Sibling Support started to be a voice for young people when their brother or sister dies.

“Having started as a project, it’s grown and grown and now does lots around the UK, including creating and sending out thousands of resources that support young people, creating animations to explain important topics like funerals and grief and offering the chance for others to know they’re not alone by sharing the stories of other siblings, plus lots more.”

Full details on the charity and walk are on the Sibling Support website.

