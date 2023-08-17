Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal crash involving a car being chased by police.

The collision between a Land Rover Defender and a Nissan Juke happened on the A143 in Earsham on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, on Sunday.

The Land Rover was being pursued by police, who were investigating the suspected theft of a vehicle.

A woman in the Nissan Juke died at the scene, and police arrested two men in the Land Rover.

Play Brightcove video

Drone footage shows the trail of destruction left by a suspected stolen car which was chased by police, and ended in a fatal crash. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Marcin Jablonski has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The 43-year-old, of Mutfordwood Lane, Carlton Colville, was also charged causing death while driving with no insurance, causing death while driving disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking and criminal damage.

Thomaz Urbaniak, 26, of All Saints Road, Newmarket, was charged with aggravated vehicle taking.

Both Norfolk and Suffolk police forces have referred themselves to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which is now conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know