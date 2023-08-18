A single-seat glider pilot has died following an accident at Dunstable Downs Airfield in Bedfordshire.

Emergency services were called at around 12.30pm on Wednesday to reports of a glider crash at the London Gliding Club in Dunstable.

Police said a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) of the Department for Transport along with the BCH Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

However, the AAIB said that at this time, they have no further information.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know