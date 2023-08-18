Play Brightcove video

Lauren Hemp's hometown are full of pride and excitement for their World Cup star, as Natalie Gray reports.

She is the Lego-loving Lioness hero whose goals and assists have fired England to the World Cup final, but behind Lauren Hemp is a small Norfolk town whose last major figure was Admiral Horatio Nelson.

Now there are hopes that the North Walsham-born forward, who scored in the quarter and semi-finals, can repeat Nelson's feats by conquering the Spaniards on Sunday.

Hemp's mum and those who know her admit they are "very nervous" for the final, but the 23-year-old is showing no fear after breaking through to become a key player - and is now aiming to end 57 years of hurt and win a first World Cup for England since 1966.

"I want to show what I can do on the world's biggest stage and I feel like as a group everyone's brought the best out of me," said Hemp after the 3-1 semi-final win over Australia.

"I feel really fearless at the moment. I feel like I'm playing some of my best football."

Fearless and brave have often also been descriptions for North Walsham's Admiral Nelson, prompting light-hearted comparisons with Hemp by locals.

Bob Wright, the town's Mayor, said: "I'm optimistic because Horatio Nelson who went to school here went on to thrash the Spanish at the Battle of Trafalgar so hopefully the England team can repeat that this year."

Nelson went to Paston Grammar School in the town until he was 12, just half a mile from North Walsham High School where Hemp was a pupil some 200 years later.

Hemp grew up five minutes from North Walsham Football Club's Greens Road and said she has "fond memories" of training there a couple of times a week as a youngster.

And while Nelson's navy was feared for its destructive power, Hemp prefers to be more constructive in her down time - by relaxing her mind with the therapeutic hobby of Lego.

Lauren Hemp's Lego sculptures, shared on her Instagram. Credit: Lauren Hemp/Instagram

She regularly posts her latest brick-builds on Instagram, including replicas of motorbikes, the globe, and flowers.

Back in her hometown, one regular-sized brick wall paints a picture of North Walsham's pride for their star player.

A giant mural of Hemp was unveiled on the side of Cafe Kitale earlier this year and the owner says it could be updated if the Lionesses win the World Cup.

The Lauren Hemp mural in North Walsham Credit: ITV News Anglia

Rob Scammell, owner of the Lauren Hemp mural, said: "The town is full of excitement, full of pride and we're bringing it home, for the first time in a generation.

"As her mum says, she's just a girl who like to play football, she's so grounded. It's brilliant."

After the win over Australia on Wednesday, Hemp tweeted a photo posing with her player of the match trophy, next to her mum and sister in the stands.

Teresa Owen, who is friends with Hemp's mum and their children grew up together, said Julie Hemp was enjoying her daughter's performances down under.

"She's very excited, very nervous and keeps smiling all the time", Ms Owen said.

"She's over the moon. We're all proud of Lauren."

The town is fully behind Hemp, with Sunday's match being shown on a big screen at the town community centre, while local pub the King's Arms is screening the game.

She also was presented with the Freedom of North Walsham last year in her Euros homecoming.

So with millions of eyes across the world watching Hemp on Sunday, the girl born in a small Norfolk town is preparing to win the biggest game of her life.

"I can't put it into words what it would mean to win the World Cup", she said.

"It would be an incredible feeling. We've always believed it's been possible and it's been an incredible experience here.

"We'll do our utmost to bring that trophy back to England."

