A "serious" collision involving two cars has happened on the A1088 at Euston in Suffolk.

Police, ambulance crew, an air ambulance and fire service were called to the scene just after 7pm on Thursday.

The A1088 was closed in both directions between the A1066 in Thetford and Rushford Road in Euston.

Brandon Fire Station tweeted that the collision involved five casualties and that engines from Brandon and Bury St Edmunds were sent.

The road remained shut all evening, with drivers being advised to find an alternative route.

Witnesses to the collision are being asked to come forward.

