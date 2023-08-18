Play Brightcove video

A new £1.1m taxpayer-funded car park has been branded a "white elephant" by locals - after being barely used since it opened.

The car park at the railway station at Manea in Cambridgeshire has 112 spaces and opened earlier this year, having been delayed by more than a year.

But local journalist John Elworthy has described it as an "albino jumbo" - or white elephant - after reports that only three cars used the car park in its first week of operation.

"The motivation for putting a car park here I could understand, but originally it was going to be for just 50 cars.

"Then somewhere along the line it went to 112 cars and we do not have the trains that would justify this," he said.

"People are saying it is for the long term and all the rest of it but that is frankly ridiculous. You're never going to get the need for a car park of this size."

Local journalist John Elworthy has labelled the car park an "albino jumbo". Credit: ITV News Anglia

The car park was paid from a pot of £9.5m spent on improvements at three Fenland stations.

Trains stop running to the village late in the afternoon but Fenland District Council said the car park was necessary as the station had no dedicated parking provision.

A spokesman for the council said: "It is anticipated that providing parking at this location will lead to a significant increase in the use of the station which aims to accommodate growing demand, improved services and meet the needs of local residents."

ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson had room to stretch his legs, even at rush hour. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Local councillor Charlie Marks told ITV News Anglia it was simply a matter of time before more motorists used it.

"Once people know it's here, certainly in the local area of Chatteris or March or Wimblington or Doddington, I think that it will certainly see more usage," he said.

"We keep hearing about the congestion charge in Cambridge," he added.

"Why would you want to pay to drive in Cambridge when you can park in Manea for free?"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know