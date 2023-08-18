England forward Lauren Hemp has grown to become a key player for the Lionesses at the Women's World Cup, but her path to the first team has not been easy, as ITV News Anglia sport correspondent Donovan Blake explains.

She's only 23, but Lauren Hemp is already preparing for her second major international tournament final in just over 12 months.

Her three goals and vital assists have powered England to the World Cup final, with the winger growing into a leadership role to become a vital member of the Lionesses' lineup.

But her importance has grown as the tournament has progressed, after a breakthrough tactical tweak which allowed Hemp to thrive.

Looking back to last year, the Manchester City midfielder was a member of the Euros winning side, featuring in every game and setting up the winning goal against Germany.

However, the Norfolk-born player was not considered a prominent member of the team.

She did not play all of the games of February's Arnold Clark Cup invitational tournament and before the World Cup, her last international goal was in October 2022 against the United States in a friendly.

Lauren Hemp celebrates in confetti after winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final. Credit: PA

She could not cement a place in the starting line-up in the World Cup warm-up games, but she ended up starting England's first group stage match against Haiti.

The team's performance was widely seen as underwhelming, so there was a clamour to get Lauren James into the starting line-up in the second game against Denmark.

That pushed Hemp on to the bench as England won 1-0, but Kira Walsh picked up an injury to prompt a change to a 3-5-2 formation.

That tactical tweak can be pinpointed as Hemp's breakthrough, as the 23-year-old was moved from the wing to a more central position as a second striker and scored to help a rejuvenated Lionesses side to a 6-1 thrashing of China.

Lauren Hemp scores against China in England's final group stage game. Credit: PA

From there, Hemp's performances in the quarter finals and semi finals have got stronger and stronger, scoring the equaliser against Colombia and England's decisive second versus Australia.

Her place in the starting line-up was also solidified after James was suspended for the quarter and semi-finals, but the big debate now is whether James returns to the side for the final.

Many believe boss Sarina Wiegman should not tinker with the side, so the team selection is ambiguous again.

For Hemp, the fact remains that if you are the player of a match in a semi-final, you are doing something right.

Norfolk's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold. Credit: PA

Additionally, if Wiegman has to change formation - for instance if they were struggling to break Spain down - Hemp has got the added advantage of being able to play on the left or the right.

She is versatile, as well as being a goalscorer.

Finally, it is worth highlighting Hemp's leadership qualities.

She is only 23, but as a result of a refreshed squad, Hemp has said she feels like an older head.

Her youth is combined with experience, having already earned 44 caps for England, despite only making her debut in October 2019.

This is her third global tournament, because as well as the Euros and the World Cup, she was chosen to play in the Olympics for Team GB.

She has learned leadership from the experienced players she has played under, but with four of the starters of the Euros final missing in Wednesday's semi-final, there has been room for Hemp to flourish.

She has grown to become a leader, even just over the last four matches.

Sunday's final will be the biggest match of her career - but you would expect her to cope with the pressure and all in her home town of North Walsham will be backing her to lead England to their first World Cup since 1966.

Donovan Blake was speaking to ITV Anglia production journalist Aaron Mayhew.

