A "dangerous" attacker has been jailed for launching a vicious assault on a man he targeted outside his home.

In the unprovoked attack, Anthony Sims slashed the man's face with a Stanley knife.

He had tried to pull the man - whom he knew - towards an alleyway, thrown him to the ground, and then stamped on his head.

The victim was able to get help from a local takeaway and was taken to hospital.

It happened in Barton-le-Clay, in Bedfordshire, on 13 November, 2019.

Sims, 40, of Hayland Drove, West Row in Suffolk, was jailed for 10 years after being convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Luton Crown Court.

He had pleaded not guilty, claiming he was not there at the time the attack took place.

Det Sgt Tracey Joyce from Bedfordshire Police said: “This was a horrible and unprovoked attack on someone who had known Sims for a while and was aware that he had an aggressive side and so therefore was immediately in fear.

“His despicable actions left the victim with serious facial injuries, and he has also suffered mentally, so I am pleased that Sims received a significant custodial sentence.

“He is a dangerous man who will now be off the streets for some time.

“We will take action against violent offenders, so if you have been attacked or have concerns about someone, please report it to us and help us keep our communities safe.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know