A taxi driver is in hospital with life threatening injuries after colliding with an escaped horse on a dual carriageway.

The crash happened in the early hours on the A602 near Stevenage on Friday.

Police said the taxi driver was very seriously injured while the passenger was also badly hurt.

The horse, which had escaped from a nearby field, had to be put down at the scene of the crash on the west bound carriageway in Little Wymondley.

The A602 was closed in both directions for several hours after the incident at 4.12am on Friday.

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage

Sgt Dan Newton said: “If you were travelling in the area at the time and had a dash-cam fitted, please check it as you may have some crucial information to assist our inquiries.

“I would also like to thank the public’s patience as the road remained closed for several hours while our officers carried out crucial work at the scene.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/66229/23.

