Police are dealing with what they describe as a serious collision at a Waitrose.

The incident happened just before 3pm and the area around the store in St Andrews Gardens in Colchester has been cordoned off.

Waitrose said the store was still open to customers but part of the car park had been cordoned off. Customers can still park in the remaining spaces.

Officers are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "The area has been cordoned off while we investigate and we need anyone who saw what happened or has footage to come forward."

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us quoting incident 871 of 19 August."

