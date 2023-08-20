A police officer waded into the sea to rescue two people struggling in the water off a popular tourist beach.

The officer leapt into action in Clacton when they saw the child and an adult who had gone to help them in difficulties.

Essex Police said the officer and a colleague were patrolling the lower promenade at Marine Parade West shortly before 2pm on Saturday when a member of the public alerted them.

The officer went into the water and pulled the pair back to the shore.

Both the child and the member of the public were checked over by the Beach Patrol.

Chief Insp Ella Latham said: “I’m really proud of the actions of this officer who went into the water to help the child and the member of the public without a second thought.

“I’m pleased to say that both are fine.

“This incident highlights the lengths our officers go to to help people and keep them safe."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know