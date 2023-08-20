Crowds were treated to an amazing sight after balloons could finally take off for a long-awaited festival after high winds delayed flying.

The Northampton Balloon Festival returned to its original home at the Racecourse this weekend after a 15-year hiatus.

It attracted around 300 hot air balloon enthusiasts from around the country as well as abroad including New Zealand.

There was disappointment for organisers Show Time Events Group after high winds prevented the balloons from being released into the air.

Two balloons in the air for the Northampton Balloon Festival on 20 August, 2023. Credit: Vista Balloon Flights

But after 6am on Sunday around 25 balloons, with passengers, were able to fly 2,000 feet into the air for nearly two hours before landing in the Wellingborough area.

People enjoying a balloon ride as part of the Northampton Balloon Festival on 20 August, 2023. Credit: Vista Balloon Flights

Chris Freeman, balloon festival director, said: "It was a good turn out. It was absolutely fantastic to see balloons in the air. It is a spectacular sight."

He hopes the festival will return to Northampton next year.

Matt Rate, chief pilot for Vista Balloon Flights, who navigated one of the balloons for the event, said: "It was amazing. We had some very happy passengers."

Organisers were hoping to release more balloons on Sunday evening, depending on the weather.