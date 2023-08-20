Wildlife experts have warned the public not to touch abandoned seal pups after one died of shock after someone picked it up.

The Friends of Horsey Seals said the pup was spotted alone on the beach near Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.

The person who raised the alarm on Friday was asked not to interfere with the animal but decided to pick it up.

Marine and Wildlife Rescue said: "The pup was picked up and wrapped in a coat even though we instructed the caller to leave the seal pup alone to be checked in the morning. This pup was subjected to unnecessary suffering as a result."

The Friends of Horsey Seals said it was very important that people did not interfere with the animals.

They said: "Please no matter how tempted you are do not pick up seals from the beach!!

"Harbour seals are very sensitive and can easily go into a state of shock like this one did and has passed away!!"

Shocked animal lovers commented on the Horsey Seals Facebook page with one saying: "Human stupidity at its finest - poor baby, watch from a distance you don't need to get close to a wild animal just let it be!"

Norfolk is a prime breeding spot for seals and thousands of the pups are born on the east coast each year.

Four hundred volunteer wardens patrol the beaches to look after the seals and keep an eye out for any in trouble.

