A woman in her 70s has been left with life-changing injuries after a collision with a car in a Waitrose car park.

Police are continuing to investigate after the pedestrian was knocked over in the car park outside the supermarket in St Andrews Gardens in Colchester on Saturday.

The collision happened at around 2.50pm and left the woman with several broken bones.

Her injuries have been described as life-changing.

Officers said they had located the vehicle involved, a silver Kia Venga, and a man in his 80s was helping with the investigation.

Part of the car park was cordoned off while police carried out their investigations although the shop remained open.

Waitrose said paramedics were already at the store on a less serious call out and attended to the injured woman immediately before she was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: "We're thankful for the emergency services who responded immediately, as well as the quick actions of our Partners. Our thoughts are with the individual at this time."

Officers are asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We need anyone who saw what happened or has footage to come forward."

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us quoting incident 871 of 19 August."

