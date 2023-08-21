Play Brightcove video

Are girls good at football? This is what children at a summer camp in Cambridge said.

The Lionesses have inspired both girls and boys in the sport.

A head coach at a football summer camp in Cambridge said there has been a boom in girls playing football since England's Euros win in summer 2022.

Nathan Mitchell, from The Football Fun Factory, described the phenomenon as "absolutely mad".

It's expected that more girls will grow up to be professional footballers in the years to come, following in the footsteps of the World Cup finalists.

Hetty, who has been attending the training camp in Cambridge, said girls are good at football "because in the World Cup, England got to the finals".

Connor said seeing the Lionesses get to the finals has motivated him to try his hardest.

Lewan said he is learning from his favourite Lioness, Chloe Kelly, who is good at finding space.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know