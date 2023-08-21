From left, Madion Gjonaj, Malesio Gjonaj, and Florin Doci were each jailed for more than nine years. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

An organised crime group dressed up as police officers to raid a rival group's house - making off with thousands of pounds in cash.

The gang meticulously planned their attack, even fitting a security camera to a nearby house so that they could monitor comings and goings at the target house in Orton Longueville in Peterborough.

Five men and two women have now been jailed for a total of more than 50 years for their part in the raid, which took place just after 4am on 4 August 2022.

A group of five men - Olsi Cakoni, Florin Doci, Tom Dodaj, Malesio Gjonaj and one who remains unknown - posed as police officers and armed themselves with guns, hammers and crowbars to force their way into the home in Sheringham Way, where large amounts of cash had been stashed.

They made off with a bag of cash and class A drugs, clambering over garden fences and dropping some of the weapons and uniform during their escape.

A white van they used was later found dumped in Peterborough, with fake uniform in the back, along with zip ties, a remote CCTV camera and two firearms - one an imitation and the other a loaded handgun.

Police traced a red Seat Arona, hired by Arjada Lleshi, the girlfriend of one of the men, travelling in convoy with a white VW Golf down the A1 into London.

From left, Aurelu Marcu, Olsi Cakoni, and Tomas Dodaj were also sentenced. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

An automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) marker was placed on the vehicle which showed it moving between London, Essex and South Wales later in the day on 4 August after the raid.

Doci, Cakoni and Malesio Gjonaj were stopped in the Seat on the A406 north circular driving towards Wembley, and arrested.

Around the same time, the white VW Golf being driven by Dodaj was stopped in Surrey and £6,000 in cash was found in the glovebox. He was arrested.

Lleshi was arrested at Luton Airport later that evening, about to catch a flight back to Albania, with £1,200 in cash in her handbag.

Investigations revealed in the weeks leading up to the raid the gang had carried out surveillance, including fitting a camera on a neighbouring property.

A second woman, Aurela Marcu, was found to have been part of the surveillance and planning of the robbery, including buying the police uniform.

She was arrested alongside her partner, Madion Gjonaj, at his home in Broomfield Avenue, Enfield, Greater London, on 6 October. He was found to be a main part of the conspiracy, organising the raid and co-ordinating the surveillance.

At a Cambridge Crown Court trial in June, all five men were found guilty of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to threaten.

Both women were found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary, and cleared of firearms offences.

Madion Gjonaj also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and Dodaj admitted possession of criminal property.

On Friday they were sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court.

Madion Gjonaj, 28, of Broomfield Avenue, Wood Green, Greater London – jailed for 11 and a half years;

Florin Doci, 26, of Station Road, Raleigh, Essex – jailed for nine years and four months;

Malesio Gjonaj, 22, of Belvoir Street, Hull – jailed for nine years;

Tomas Dodaj, 26, of Aldermans Hill, Hockley, Essex – jailed for nine years;

Olsi Cakoni, 26, of Sevington Road, Brent Cross, Greater London – jailed for nine years;

Aurela Marcu, 26, of Redgrave Close, Croydon, Greater London – jailed for two years;

Arjada Lleshi, 33, of Station Road, South Tottenham, Greater London – jailed for 20 months, suspended for two years.

Det Sgt Rich Ellison said: “I would like to reassure members of the public that while incidents of this nature are quite frightening, they are thankfully very rare in our county and we believe this was an isolated incident.

“This shows just how far organised crime groups are willing to go to operate their illegal activity. We are relentless in our approach to tackling them and will do everything in our power to put them before the courts and ultimately in prison.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know