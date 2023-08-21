A dangerous disqualified driver had been inhaling nitrous oxide before he veered across the road at more than 50mph and killed two pedestrians on the pavement.

Jason Campbell, 34, was supposed to be serving a road ban when he crashed his Audi S4 in Bedford, hitting the two men before swerving back across the road and crashing into traffic light posts and a brick wall.

The collision killed pedestrians John Manning, 66, and Mark Varney, 65, who were walking in opposite directions on the pavement.

After the crash on 31 October 2020, Campbell fled the scene but was detained by an off-duty police officer in the car park of the college.

Campbell, of Bunyan Road, Kempston, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of death by dangerous driving and was jailed at Luton Crown Court on Friday for eight years and nine months.

Mark Varney and John Manning were killed in the collision. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

He had claimed there was a fault with the power steering of the car and that it had locked up, but an empty canister of nitrous oxide - also known as laughing gas - that he had discarded after the crash was found nearby.

Police investigations showed no defects with the vehicle, and no evidence of emergency braking.

During the sentencing, His Honour Judge Simon said he was satisfied that Campbell had been inhaling nitrous oxide before the crash.

Cambell will also be disqualified from driving for three years on his release and must take an extended retest.

In a statement issued after the collision, Mr Manning’s family said: “Our wonderful dad was a charitable and big-hearted man. He was a loving father, uncle, brother and friend, but mostly a very proud and doting grandpa.”

Mr Varney’s family said: “As a family, we are truly devastated to have him ripped from us like this, so suddenly and so tragically. Mark was a much-loved father, son, brother, and was soon to be a grandfather.”

Det Con Ben Amondsen, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collision unit, offered his condolences to both families.

He added: “This was a very long and complex investigation and one of the most shocking collisions I’ve worked on.

"Jason Campbell’s reckless actions claimed the lives of two people and destroyed many more who have been impacted by their loss."

