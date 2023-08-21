Firefighters battled an aircraft fire after a reported crash.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Pebmarsh Road, near Halstead, at 9.22am on Monday.

When they got there firefighters found a light aircraft on fire.

The service said crews from Colchester, Halstead, and Suffolk worked to quickly extinguish the fire.

The incident was then handed over to Essex Police.

Police have been contacted for information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know