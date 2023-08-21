Members of the football community have rallied around a fan who was targeted by online trolls.

Norwich City supporter, Nathan West, was mocked for his appearance after an interview he did with local publication, The Pinkun, was posted on social media in the build-up to the Canaries' Championship clash with Millwall on Sunday.

However, that abuse was quickly drowned out by an outpouring of love and support from fellow football fans from all over the world who complimented Mr West on his passion and knowledge.

Supporters and players, including Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn, also donated in their droves to a fundraising page set up by Mr West ahead of a charity challenge he is due to take on in the autumn.

Norwich keeper Angus Gunn donated £250 to Mr West's fundraising page. Credit: PA

In October, Mr West, also known as 'Westy', will be running the Tonbridge half marathon in Kent for Macmillan Cancer Support, and by Monday evening, fans had raised more than £31,000 to support his cause.

The gestures didn't stop there either, with Wembley Stadium reaching out to Mr West to offer him tickets to an England match of his choice, and Norwich City confirming that he will be their "community hero" for an upcoming game at Carrow Road.

Canaries winger Jonathan Rowe, who Mr West had correctly tipped to score in his interview with The Pinkun, also reached out to him to let him know that he'd soon be sending over a signed shirt.

"Big up yourself for doing this interview Westy! Takes a lot of courage to express your opinions in front of a camera," Rowe wrote on 'X'.

"I’m happy you predicted me to score again. I look forward to more predictions from you. You're the man, 100 %. I’m gonna sign a shirt and send it to you."

