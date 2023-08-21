Trains are still cancelled and delayed to and from a major airport after a power failure on Sunday.

Stansted Airport was hit by the outage on Sunday afternoon, with the airport's train station evacuated after fire alarms went off.

Passengers tweeted pictures of the crowded airport saying they could not get their luggage or pass through the terminal.

On Monday morning, Greater Anglia trains were running between Cambridge and Stansted Airport in both directions via Bishop Stortford.

However, all CrossCountry trains between Cambridge and Stansted Airport were still cancelled.

The rail company said the disruption was expected until 10am on Monday.

On Sunday, people on the Stansted Express said they had to get off trains at Bishop's Stortford, where there was confusion and crowds were left trying to reach the airport.

Several hours after the power failure, the airport described it as a "brief power outage" but said systems had to be rebooted and as a result there were "ongoing delays".

