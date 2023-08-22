Investigators have put out a new appeal to find a farmer who defrauded creditors out of £765,000 - and has since been spotted on dating sites.

Wayne Parker, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, has been on the run since his conviction last October.

He had presented himself as a livestock owner to get credit from a range of companies, but he never settled his debts, and repeatedly sent cheques that would bounce.

He was found guilty of defrauding credit companies last year, and failed to appear in court for sentencing in February.

Since then, he has been seen on dating site Match.com and has been hiring cars to avoid detection by police.

Suffolk Trading Standards has now issued a fresh appeal to the public, adding that he may be working in Wales and Somerset.

He is also believed to have links in west London, with his last address being in Feltham. He has also carried out work in Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Surrey.

Graham Crisp, head of Suffolk Trading Standards, said: “Mr Parker has repeatedly said he would return to Suffolk to face the consequences of his actions but, so far, he has failed to do so.

“He knows it is only a matter of time before the law catches up with him and we would strongly urge him to hand himself in sooner rather than later.

“In the meantime, we would ask anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information is urged to email Suffolk Trading Standards on tradingstandards@suffolk.gov.uk

