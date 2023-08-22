Staff at a school which has been ordered to stay shut due to building safety issues have told ITV News of seeing large, widening cracks in the walls.

The workers from Sir Frederick Gibberd College in Harlow, Essex, said they felt there was something "not right" at the new building.

And the cracks were reportedly most noticeable in the sports hall, they said, which leaked so badly the plaster came off the wall.

BMAT, the academy trust which runs the college, has been approached for comment.

Pupils and teachers were told this week their school would not reopen in September because of concerns about the "structural safety" of the main building and sports hall.

The Department of Education (DfE) advised that the buildings should be closed immediately, but no further details were offered on the reasons for the department's concerns.

The DfE had ordered a survey after growing concerned about buildings built by a contractor which had since gone out of business.

That survey, shared with the trust late last week, "raised some queries about the structure", said the school.

It said: "Having regard to the reports received, the DfE is no longer able to verify the structural safety of the building, hence their advice to close."

The contractor, Newark-based Caledonian Modular, went into administration in 2022 and was later bought by another building firm, saving around 200 jobs.

Sir Frederick Gibberd College opened in 2019 and has 440 children aged 11 to 19.

It was built in a modular style - meaning much of the construction work takes place off-site, and the pieces are assembled on site, cutting the time taken to complete projects.

The college moved into its current site two years later.

A timelapse construction video posted by Caledonian Modular shows the buildings being assembled on site

The DfE became concerned after two other new schools in Cornwall, built by Caledonian Modular, had to be demolished before construction had completed.

The partially completed and hugely delayed Newquay Primary Academy was taken down in April, after the company went under.

The part-built Launceston Primary School also had to be taken down.

A third new school planned in the county, Sky Academy, was also set to be built by the firm, but no building work had started.

The DfE said at the time that the collapse of Caledonian Modular left "several construction issues that do not comply with the DfE's strict construction standards".

Announcing the enforced closure, BMAT said the "situation is not of the trust or school’s making".

It continued: "BMAT Education was not involved in the commissioning, designing, construction, or quality assurance of these buildings and the DfE are taking full responsibility for resolving the situation.

"Even though this is a situation not of our making, we are very sorry about it."

It said that plans on how teaching would be delivered for pupils were being drawn up, and said that the start of the new term would be delayed.

Harlow MP Robert Halfon said it was "shocking" to learn of the school's closure and that he was working to find a solution that would not disrupt children's education.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Following surveys conducted at our request, we have identified concerns with building work carried out by a specific contractor that is no longer in business.

"The department is working closely with school leaders and the relevant local authorities to make sure pupils and parents are informed and appropriate temporary measures are put in place to accommodate pupils safely and protect their education."

