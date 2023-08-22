A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was stabbed to death near a children's play park.

Detectives have released a description of a suspect after a man in his 30s suffered a single stab wound at Joyners Field in Harlow in Essex at 11pm on Monday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Police said they were trying to trace a man seen in the area at the time of the incident.

He is described by police as a mixed-race man aged 19-23, about 5ft 6ins tall, with black or dark afro-style hair, wearing a black hoody and black jogging bottoms.

He made off on a black bike on the cycle path towards Staple Tye, said police.

Det Supt Rob Kirby said: “We are working quickly to establish the circumstances leading up to the death of this man.

“Work continues as we follow a number of key lines of inquiry, and we will remain on scene whilst we carry out investigative work."

He said police were treating it as "an isolated incident of violence", and appealed for anyone with doorbell footage to come forward.

Ch Insp Paul Austin, Harlow district commander, said: “While incidents of this nature are alarming, they remain very rare, and our focus will remain on keeping the community safe while detectives continue a thorough and detailed investigation into this incident.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know