Smoke could be seen for miles as emergency services tackled a fire at a scrapyard throughout the night.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the scrap yard in Ampthill at around 6.30pm on Monday. Large black clouds of smoke could be seen for miles and residents and businesses near Station Road were told to keep their windows and doors shut.

The fire started on Monday evening and took almost ten hours to put out. Credit: Liam Smith

The A507 was closed in both directions.

After spending the night controlling the fire, it was put out around 4.15am on Tuesday.

The fire service said it would be re-visiting the site for an inspection at 9.30am.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know