Play Brightcove video

Officers searched the property where the body of Sarah Albone was found in February

The body of a woman who had not been seen for three months was found hidden in a suitcase in a wheelie bin at the back of her home, a court heard.

Sarah Albone, who had multiple sclerosis, had been the victim of a “frenzied and horrific attack” by Matthew Waddell, who had been in a “toxic relationship” with her, Luton Crown Court was told.

After murdering her and dumping her remains in the bin, Waddell is alleged to have told the 38-year-old's family and friends she was receiving treatment at a hospital in London and could not be contacted.

He sent text messages from Ms Albone's mobile phone, used her bank card and sold her belongings, the jury was told as the case opened on Wednesday.

Waddell, 35, denies murdering the mother-of-three at her home in Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, between 20 November last year and 26 February.

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said Ms Albone's body was discovered on 25 February in a wheelie bin outside the Winston Crescent property.

“Her body was stuffed in a suitcase. The suitcase was in a wheelie bin and the bin was taped shut," he said. “She had been dead for several months.”

Scenes of crime officers at the Winston Crescent property where Sarah Albone's body was found. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Scenes of crime officers found the purple suitcase wrapping in industrial cling film under the remains of a carpet in the bin. She was found in her pyjamas in the foetal position.

A post-mortem examination revealed a “frenzied and horrific attack had been carried out, resulting in catastrophic injuries," said Mr Mulgrew.

The cause of death was airway obstruction caused by catastrophic injuries to her head. She had broken ribs and injuries to her body.

The attack is alleged to have taken place in Ms Albone's bedroom at the end of November 2022.

In a letter found in the house, Waddell is alleged to have described how he "felt nothing" after he "stamped" on Ms Albone's head.

Mr Mulgrew said: “That was a complete and detailed confession to murder, the crown say.”

Police guarding the cordon after the discovery of Sarah Albone's body. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Traces of forensic evidence were found in Ms Albone's bedroom, said the prosecutor, after which, Waddell set out in “a sophisticated manner" to lay false information about her whereabouts.

“To throw family, friends and the police off the scent he sent text messages from her phone pretending to be her. He pretended she was in a hospital in London and did not want to see anyone.

“He withdrew cash from her account and began selling her belongings on line.”

The couple had first met in November 2020 and had an on-off relationship, with Ms Albone feeling that Waddell was emotionally controlling.

She suffered a stroke in August 2021 that year and in September she ended the relationship again, but Waddell returned repeatedly.

He was arrested for harassment and was ordered not to contact her, which he ignored.

“He had developed an obsession and could not accept she would not be part of his life,” said the prosecutor.

In December 2021, Ms Albone reported Waddell for assault, and in her statement catalogued his aggressive behaviour towards her.

Her family's suspicions were aroused when Waddell used the word "babe" in a text reply to her sister Corinne Foster.

Mr Mulgrew said: “This peaked Corinne Foster’s suspicion. It was because of the way the texts were written. Sarah Albone would never have called her babe. The tone and the grammar did not match.”

When she recorded a phone conversation with Waddell he told her that Sarah could only text from the hospital because there was something wrong with her phone.

He told her: “It has been really surreal - I can’t go along every day without her. It has been hard. She is in the best place possible. They are putting a plan in place for her mental health treatment outside the hospital.”

He was arrested and interviewed, but he declined to answer police questions.

The trial, which is expected to last two to three weeks, continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know