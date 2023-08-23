Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Jose Millan-Sollano brandished the knife (pictures from Cambridgeshire Police)

The moment a man pulled out a knife during a heated argument in a busy city centre street has been captured on CCTV.

Jose Millan-Sollano, 46, could be seen in the footage having a having a row with two other men in Sidney Street, Cambridge, at around 4pm on July 23.

He then reached into his waistband and revealed a large kitchen knife, wrapped in a tea towel, which he waved at the duo.

The incident was reported by a remember of the public, and within three minutes, police had arrived at the scene and arrested Millan-Sollano who dropped the knife on the ground as officers approached him.

Millan-Sollano, of Young Street in Cambridge, was ordered to carry our 150 hours of unpaid work after admitting being in possess of a knife in a public place.

“Thankfully no one was hurt in this incident, however there were many people in the area which is particularly busy at this time of year, and understandably it was quite shocking for people to witness," PC Dylan Bucciferro said.

“Tackling knife crime is a priority for the force, therefore I would urge members of the public to report any information or concerns to us.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know