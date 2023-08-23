Murder detectives have released images of a man they want to speak to over a fatal stabbing near a children's play park.

A man in his 30s died after suffering a single stab wound to the chest at Joyners Field in Harlow, Essex, on Monday night.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Police have published two images of a man they want to speak to as they investigate the man's death.

Detectives have said they are keen to speak to a man seen in the area at the time, described as being mixed-race, aged 19 to 23, about 5ft 6ins tall, and with black or dark afro-style hair.

Police at the scene the morning after the man's death. Credit: Essex Police

He was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black/red/white Jordan trainers, and was seen riding a black bike from Joyners Field towards Staple Tye.

Det Supt Rob Kirby said: “As expected, we are taking this extremely seriously and the investigation is developing quickly while we establish the circumstances leading to the death of this man.

“We are now in a position to release an image of a man we urgently need to speak to in connection with our investigation.

“If anyone recognises him or has knowledge of his whereabouts, they are asked to reach out to us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Credit: Essex Police

