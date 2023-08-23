Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in Northampton town centre.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the property on Bridge Street in the early hours of Wednesday, August 23.

The emergency service put on social media: "Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire at a property in Bridge Street, #Northampton, and we have a number of appliances at the scene.

"Please avoid the area if at all possible while we respond to this incident. Thank you."

Northamptonshire Police also confirmed on social media multiple fire crews were tackling the incident.

Simon Tuhill, deputy chief fire officer for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue, also wrote on social media: "There is an ongoing incident in Northampton town centre. We have multiple crews and appliances in attendance. Please stay away from the area to allow us to work on dealing with the fire."

Footage on X, formerly Twitter, showed fire crews at the fire, which is believed to be in the building which used to home to Fat Cats Bar and Balloon Bar.

The building was damaged by fire in 2012 and the Balloon Bar, which was part of the structure, closed in December 2019.

Plans were unveiled to convert the building into 43 affordable flats.

The fire is also next to NBs Cocktail Bar and Club.