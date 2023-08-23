Play Brightcove video

Watch Natalie Gray's report on Norfolk's 'real-life' mermaids.

For centuries, tales of mermaids have bewitched sailors stuck at sea - but now the myth and the magic have become reality.

Visitors to Sea Life Hunstanton in Norfolk were greeted by the "real" mermaids, who joined sting rays, black tip reef sharks and a 21-year-old sea turtle in the aquarium's main tank.

The mythical creatures were trained free divers and part of the professional mermaid group Performance Mermaids.

The performers can hold their breath underwater for four minutes, while smiling, blowing kisses and waving at stunned on-looking children, some of whom dressed as mermaids themselves.

The mermaids blew kisses and waved at the awestruck on-looking children. Credit: ITV News Anglia

One of the mermaids at the aquarium, who gave her name simply as Samantha Siren, said: "I swim in the waters between Southampton Docks and the Isle of Wight, but I've swum up all the way up here to see all the lovely children of Hunstanton today."

From Darryl Hannah in the 1984 film Splash to the 1989 Disney animation The Little Mermaid, the mythical maidens have delighted generations.

In May, the new live-action re-make of The Little Mermaid released in cinemas.

Vermy the Mermy, another mermaid, said: "Most people have never met a real-life, actual mermaid before, so I feel very privileged that I can give at least a little bit of magic to people.

"But it's not just the kids - I give a little bit of magic to the parents too."

21-year-old turtle Ernie at Sea Life, Hunstanton

The sea life creatures did not object to the presence of the mermaids, said Nigel Croasdale, who manages Sea Life Hunstanton

He added: "The tank is big enough for plenty of opportunity for any creature to move to keep away from the mermaid, if they don't want to get close.

"I'm secretly expecting quite a few creatures wanting to have a close look. They'll be more inquisitive than anything else."

