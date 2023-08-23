Two schools built by a failed construction firm have been shut because of fears they could not withstand high winds or heavy snow, a government minister has said.

A college in Essex and a primary school in Northampton, which both opened in 2021, have been told to remain closed for the new school term because of safety fears.

They were both built by Nottinghamshire-based Caledonian Modular, which had been handed contracts to build several schools for the Department for Education, before it went into administration in 2022.

Education minister Nick Gibb said that the DfE had carried out a review which had identified problems with the modular design of the schools - which allows buildings to be pre-fabricated off-site and then assembled quickly.

"[The review] identified issues that related to the structural integrity of the buildings, weakening its ability for example to withstand extreme events such as high winds or a big snowfall or indeed a collision from a vehicle," he told BBC Essex.

Asked if the buildings could collapse because of extreme weather, such as a winter storm, Mr Gibb said: "That's the risk and we are not prepared to take any risk with children, or teachers or staff's lives in a school, and that's why we intervened very quickly."

The DfE has been approached for comment.

Staff and pupils at the £29m Sir Frederick Gibberd College in Harlow told ITV News Anglia that they had seen large cracks growing in the walls of the building, and black mould caused by leaks.

They have warned they face at least two weeks of remote learning when the new term begins in September, while the fate of the school buildings remains unclear.

Primary school pupils at Buckton Fields Primary School in Northampton have also been affected, having been told safety concerns had also been flagged at their building.

They will begin the new term learning at a separate school site, run by the same education trust, and parents have been told it is "highly likely" the building could be closed for up to three years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know