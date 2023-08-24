Since announcing her resignation on 9 June, Nadine Dorries has spoken publicly on TV only a handful of times, has not held a single constituency event, and has still not officially quit.

In the days following her decision - made public on Twitter - the Mid Bedfordshire MP delayed her resignation to investigate why she was not given a peerage, amid speculation that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had intervened to block the award.

Since then, she has appeared on her Talk TV show several times, tweeted her columns for the Daily Mail, and helped hedgehogs back to health.

But pressure has been steadily mounting for her to formally resign, triggering a long-awaited by-election.

ITV News Anglia looks at a timeline of events since Ms Dorries said she would stand down.

9 June

Nadine Dorries tweets that she has informed the chief whip she is "standing down as the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, with immediate effect".She adds: "It has been an honour to serve as the MP for such a wonderful constituency but it is now time for another to take the reins."

16 June

Ms Dorries announces the Conservative candidate for her seat, when she eventually resigns, will be the current Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire Festus Akinbusoye

27 July

The first council in Ms Dorries' Mid Beds constituency, Flitwick, calls on her to resign immediately, saying she is more focused on her books and TV work than her constituents.

2 August

PM Rishi Sunak wades into the row, telling LBC that Ms Dorries is failing her constituents and that they deserve to be properly represented.

Ms Dorries' only public comments have been to say that she is "getting on with the work". Credit: PA

9 August

A banner saying "Dosser Dorries Out" appears at a railway station in her constituency.

21 August

The second council in Dorries' constituency calls on her to resign immediately, saying she has shown "scant interest" in her constituents.

22 August

Sir Keir Starmer calls on Ms Dorries to quit, telling LBC that she “should just go”.

23 August

Senior Conservative colleague Caroline Nokes accuses Ms Dorries of "making a mockery" of her seat and calls on Rishi Sunak to strip her of the party whip.

Ms Dorries issues a statement to the News Agents podcast saying that “political opponents, such as Labour-run Flitwick Town Council are choosing the summer and news-hungry outlets in the summer recess to be noted. We are just getting on with the work.”

24 August

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt says Ms Dorries has shown "extraordinary entitlement" and distances himself from the MP.

Schools minister Nick Gibb backs calls for Ms Dorries to resign immediately, telling ITV's Good Morning Britain: " I just think people should do what they say they are going to do."