A major road in Norfolk has been reopened after more than a year of delays caused by roadworks - but highways bosses have warned of further overnight closures.

The £65m project to resurface the A11 between Wymondham and Spooner Row has taken 15 months, and while the carriageways will return to the national speed limit during the day, there will be closures overnight.

The road is a key route between Norfolk and Cambridgeshire and is particularly important during the region's peak summer season, when tens of thousands of tourists flock to the east coast.

The work, which involved ripping up the outdated concrete construction and replacing it with a smoother, quieter surface, had been due to be completed by June but the project overran.

National Highways, which is carrying out the work, said motorists would have to take diversions while the final stages of the work were completed.

From 25 August, those travelling northbound between 8pm and 6am each weekday night will have to take the A1066 at Thetford, before travelling northbound on the A140 towards the A47. At the A47 junction, they will join the A47 westbound to the Thickthorn interchange.

Those going south will be asked to travel eastbound along the A47, before travelling southbound on the A140, and then westbound on the A1066 towards Thetford, before re-joining the A11.

Simon Amor, head of scheme delivery for National Highways in the east, said: “We are thrilled to have reached this major milestone of two lanes running in both directions at national speed limit.

"We still have work to complete on the scheme before we can official say ‘project complete’, but we wanted to ensure motorists felt the promised benefits of a smoother, safer and quieter road surface as soon as possible."