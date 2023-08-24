Hundreds of thousands of people are expected on the Essex coastline as the annual Clacton Airshow celebrates its 30th year.

The two-day event will feature twilight flying, displays from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the world-famous Red Arrows.

The seaside town welcomes spectators from right around the region across Thursday and Friday's displays, and people are being warned to enjoy the fun safely.

Essex Police issued a warning on social media ahead of the show, saying: "We're looking forward to seeing you at @ClactonAirshow on Thur & Fri. We want you to enjoy yourselves safely but if you break the law, we'll deal with you robustly."

Roads are expected to be busy around the area, as people travel to the coast to enjoy the spectacle.

Here's when you can see the key flights:

THURSDAY

2pm - RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

4.30pm - RAF Red Arrows

7.45pm - Twilight displays, featuring lasers, lights and pyrotechnics

Other flights during the day include the Navy Wings Swordfish and Wasp, the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team and The Firebirds.

FRIDAY