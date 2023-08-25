The death of a man who was missing for six years is not being treated as suspicious, said police.

Nigel Kedar, who was 52 when he went missing in April 2017, was last seen outside a shop in Long Stratton in Norfolk.

In June, his body was found in Mendlesham - a remote Suffolk village nearly 20 miles away.

Norfolk Police have confirmed Mr Kedar's death was not suspicious and said a file would be prepared for the coroner.

Mr Kedar was from Clacton-on-Sea in Essex and worked as a builder.

No sightings were recorded since he went missing and in 2018, Norfolk Police closed the case citing a lack of leads pending any new information that came forward.

After his disappearance, Mr Kedar's family set up a page called "Find Nigel Kedar".

In 2018, they wrote: "Every day I think of where you could be. It's such a tragic mystery for everyone who knows and loves you and even for those who have never met you.

"I just hope you are ok wherever you may be and that a kind peace is with you."

